Rotherham United pre-season update as reported Paul Warne interest from Blackburn Rovers dims

The Millers have scheduled all six warm-up matches for the 2022/23 campaign on the road as their AESSEAL New York Stadium is being used for the Women’s Euro 2022.

Four games, including all of France’s Group D matches and a quarter-final, are scheduled to be played at the ground between July 10 and 23 July.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

The stadium will therefore be taken over by tournament organisers UEFA and unavailable for the Millers.

Paul Warne’s side, who are preparing for a return to the Championship, have games scheduled in against Parkgate, Harrogate, Salford, Mansfield, Doncaster and Crewe.

They are also hoping to arrange two games while out in Croatia on a pre-season camp.

Warne looks set to remain in charge after reported interest from Blackburn came to nothing.

Rovers are looking for a new manager after Tony Mowbray left his position at the end of the season and Warne was one of the candidates the Ewood Park club were looking out.

However, despite reports there was no official approach from Rovers, who now look set to appoint former Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson.