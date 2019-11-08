Rotherham United: Number of injury worries for Millers ahead of FA Cup trip

Rotherham United v Coventry City SkyBet League one Matt Crooks celebrates after scoring for Rotherham

The Millers travel to the National League outfit with several walking wounded.

Left-back Trevor Clarke, fresh from his Republic of Ireland under-21 call-up, will not feature due to an ankle injury while Clark Robertson's groin injury will definitely keep him out.

Joe Mattock and Matt Crooks did not train at the weekend due to respective back and groin problems while central defenders Michael Ihiekwe and Richard Wood are doubts.

"Joe is struggling. He didn't train on Thursday," boss Paul Warne said.

"Trev is a definite 'no'. He isn't fit.

"Crooksy has a problem. Woody is bothered by his quad. Icky has got a bit of an issue with his Achilles.

"There are a few not training today. Hopefully, they'll be okay for the weekend.

“The biggest doubts are Joe and Crooksy."

Kyle Vassell and Shaun MacDonald are still sidelined. Vassell's calf injury has not healed while MacDonald is still being laid low with a virus.

"We were hoping that Vass was going to rejoin the group on Thursday," Warne said. "He trained really well at the start of the week but he's still got a little bit of soreness. We won't risk him either.

"Shaun has got a virus which has gone a bit ugly.

“He isn't available to train for at least another couple of weeks."

Despite their injury concerns Warne is intending to name as strong a side as possible as he does not want to become a league club on the end of an FA Cup shock this season.

Warne has lost all three games in the competition as Millers manager, twice to lower league clubs and is not keen on suffering a fourth defeat.

“I'm going to go strong," Warne confirmed. "I respect the cup and I respect the opposition.

"When I played for Ronnie Moore in my second spell here, we played at non-league Wealdstone in the cup. We won only 3-2. It was a right game and we came way thinking: 'Thank God we've won it.'

"I never under-estimate any opposition and that applies even more when we're away to a non-league side in the FA Cup. I played non-league football for years. I know what a big game it will be for them.

“They will up their performance by ten per cent.