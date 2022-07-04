Rotherham United new-boy says he's a perfect fit for Millers

The defender, who plays as a left wing-back, signed a three-year deal last week after the Millers met Lincoln’s release clause.

Bramall, who is currently with Paul Warne’s squad for their training camp in Croatia, feels his attributes suit Rotherham.

“I’ve been speaking to the gaffer for a while,” the 26-year-old said.”He’s been amazing with me and had a big influence on me signing.

Cohen Bramall, who joined Rotherham United last week, in action against Manchester United U23 for Colchester

“When we (Lincoln) played against Rotherham at the end of last season I could see that it was based around wing-backs running up and down and I feel I’ll fit into that system.

“I’m fast, energetic, very aggressive, passionate and hungry to win. The main thing I can bring is athleticism and positivity.

“All the leagues I’ve played in have helped me but Championship football is hard and physical.

“I had a taste of it a couple of years back and I’m expecting to compete more than ever, as are all the other lads. I think we are going to give it a right good go.”

Bramall will look to make his debut when the Millers play Fleetwood in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Croatia on Thursday.