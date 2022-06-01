Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay signs new contract

The 26-year-old was out of contract after the club chose not to trigger an option at the end of last season, instead offering him fresh terms until 2024.

Lindsay took time to consider his options but has committed to the Millers, which will take his stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to at least five years.

“I’m delighted to extend my stay,” Lindsay said.

“I’ve been here for three seasons and had two promotions, a cup win at Wembley and a year in the Championship. I’m pleased to get it sorted and I’m now looking forward to the new season.

“I’m really close to everybody, I love the club, as well as all the boys and the staff, I’ve got a great relationship with everybody, it's a really tight group.

“The gaffer and all the coaching staff have helped me since I came in, it’s an exciting time to be at the football club.”

“Obviously it’s nice. I’ve got two young boys, one at school and the other at nursery, so my family is settled in the area. I knew fairly early on at the end of the season that it was going to happen and obviously, I’m thrilled to get it sorted.”

The Millers are still waiting for answers from Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe over new deals.