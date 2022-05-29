New signing Conor Washington confident he'll be a hit at Rotherham United

The Northern Ireland international agreed a two-year deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium which will begin when his current contract at Charlton expires on June 30.

Having played in the Championship with QPR and Sheffield United he was keen to get back to that level and sees the Millers as the perfect fit.

“It’s great to be here, the manager and his coaching staff set their stall out very early in terms of their interest,” he said.

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington became Rotherham United's first signing of the summer

“This has always been a football club that my agent and I thought would suit me down to the ground in terms of style of play and what the fans expect from a player. I think it’s going to be a really good fit.

“I’d heard a lot about the gaffer, as well as Richie (Barker) and Hammy (Matt Hamshaw), too. “It was nice to put a bit of personality and faces to the names and the Zoom meetings were everything I expected them to be and more.

“My vision aligned with theirs. I wanted to be back at this level, competing to play week in, week out and they think I can do that.

“I still think I have a lot to learn as well and I think they can help me to push on my game further, I’m excited to get going.”

Washington is the first signing boss Paul Warne has brought to the club this summer, where he is expected to bring up to nine through to the door as the Millers prepare for life back in the Championship.

This week is expected to prove pivotal in their recruitment campaign as they are waiting for answers on contract offers from Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.