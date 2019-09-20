Rotherham United: Further injury blow for Millers striker

Rotherham United's Kyle Vassell has suffered a setback after a hamstring injury

The Millers were hopeful that Vassell was going to be fit for this weekend's League One encounter with Shrewsbury having missed the last three games with the problem.

However, on his return to training earlier this week he broke down and will not be fit enough to feature against the Shrews.

Boss Paul Warne said: “We are all OK, there are a few aches and pains but no drama.

“The only thing is I was hoping of having Vass back available this weekend, but in his first day in training he broke down so that is not great news.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is better news surrounding Chiedozie Ogbene's hamstring injury and the winger may only be 10 days away from a return to training.

Ogbene was ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a severe tear on his debut but follow-up scans have revealed the injury is healing well.

“He had a grade three, he is now a mild two so that is good,” Warne added. “I joked with the physios asking if he would be available to play this weekend because I played with a grade two because I was super human.

“Hopefully he might be able to join into training in the next 10 days.”

One man who is having no such problems in the early stages of his Rotherham career is goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The Dane, on loan from Leicester, has not taken long to show why the Millers waited all summer to get their man from the King Power Stadium with a string of assured performances.

He was excellent in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Sunderland, where he saved a penalty, but Warne says his game is about more than just big saves.

“Obviously it's the saves, but he gets paid to make saves, I don't get excited about the saves, it's the little things,” the boss added.

“In the 88th minute he came and caught it and took the pressure off. That's what you want from your keeper, he is a calming influence out there.

“The nicest thing I can say to him is that it's like he's been here a while.

“I remember we might have been getting stick off the fans for not signing a keeper in the summer, but we knew the target we wanted.