Rotherham United: Michael Ihiekwe keen to extend Millers stay

Michael Ihiekwe

The centre-half has been an ever-present this season in League One and boss Paul Warne has described his performances as “faultless”.

He is into the final year of his contract, having seen the club extend it last season, but he is happy to pen fresh terms.

Warne is keen to get it done, so it is something that could be on the horizon.

“The gaffer has mentioned it,” said Ihiekwe.

“I'd love to stay here for longer. I've loved my time here, I'm settled and my game is improving.”

It is quite the turnaround for Ihiekwe, whose Millers career was in doubt last summer when he was sent out to Accrington on loan.

He returned to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in January and went on to cement a place in Warne's Championship team.

Having had a sample of life in the second tier, the 26-year-old is keen to get back there to test himself further.

“I've had a taste of the Championship and my ambition is to play there again,” Ihiekwe added. “I'd love to do it again with Rotherham.”

I took to the Championship. The players are more talented but less physical, apart from one or two centre-forwards who are talented and physical.

“Playing at that level and in those big stadiums forces you to be on your game the whole time. You can't switch off for a second.

If you lose your concentration just for a moment you get punished for it.

“I was pleased with how I handled the step up and I think I've done okay this season so far. But I've still got a long way to go. Being with Rotherham has made me a better player but there's room for improvement in every aspect of my game.”

Also on Warne's agenda is a new deal for Joe Mattock, having said in the summer that he would like to keep the left-back at the club for life.

Mattock has only just returned to the side and is out of contract in the summer.

“I'm pretty hopeful that will get done sooner rather than later,” he said. “I don't see the point in dragging that out for three months.