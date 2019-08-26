Rotherham United closing in on three signings

Sheffield United's Ben Heneghan is not a target for Rotherham United

The Millers are wanting to strengthen their squad as they try and mount a promotion push in League One and and boss Paul Warne is targeting a centre-half and two wingers.

Warne had taken an interest in the Blades centre-half Heneghan, who joined Blackpool last week, but instead pursued another target.

“Heneghan was one of many centre-halves we looked at but I think I have got the one I want,” Warne said.

The boss also thinks he has one of his wing targets locked down and has beat off other clubs for his signature.

“We’re just dotting the ‘i’s and crossing the ‘t’s,” he said.

“I met him and liked him. He fits what I want. He’s got other offers.

“I probably don’t offer as much in wages as the other two teams who want him but I like to think we offer more than just money.

“I would like to think that by after the weekend I’ve got a permanent winger in, a permanent centre-half in and probably another winger coming in.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bid for a second winger has also been placed and Warne is hoping to act quickly ahead of the closure of next week's deadline.

He added: “We’ve had an offer accepted for a second permanent winger.

“We need to see if we can agree terms with him and whether we fit with his ambitions. I’ll have to quickly meet him because I want to get him in the building as soon as possible.”

Warne is less optimistic about landing a third winger on loan, a player who is currently with a Championship club.

“I met another winger earlier in the week and have put a proposal into his club,” he said. “He wants to think about it.

“He’s with a Championship side. I’m not 100 per cent convinced he is going to come, if I’m honest.”

The Millers will hope to have someone in the building before Wednesday's Carabao Cup game with Sheffield Wednesday at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, though they would be unlikely to play.