Rotherham United cling on to Michael Smith hope amid Championship and Sheffield Wednesday interest

Michael Smith has yet to commit his future to Rotherham United or any other team

The Millers looked set to lose last season’s top scorer after he was in talks with a number of rival Championship clubs, with boss Paul Warne seemingly accepting that Smith would be playing at a new club next term.

Sheffield Wednesday have also been reported to have shown interest in taking Smith to Hillsborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 30-year-old is yet to put pen to paper elsewhere, with reports of talks breaking down, and the South Yorkshire outfit are still hopeful he will stick around.

He was offered a bumper contract in May that would easily make him the club’s top earner and that could yet be signed.

The Millers look more likely to lose defender Michael Ihiekwe, who is also out of contract.

The centre-half, named in the PFA League One side of the year last term, is reported to have agreed a deal with Derby, which would go through if the Rams are taken over soon.

Warne is hoping to boost the club’s recruitment drive with a number of signings in the coming week.

The boss had said he needs up to nine players this summer as the Millers build for life back in the Championship.