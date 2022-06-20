Rotherham United boss to reveal all from touchline in new documentary

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United leaves the pitch after their sides victory during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The Millers, along with Oxford, are the subject of BBC Sounds podcast Moment of Truth, which chronicles the final three months of last season.

Microphones were present in the club as Warne’s side turned what looked like a League One title procession into a nervy battle for promotion.

The story eventually got a happy ending as a 2-0 win at Gillingham on the final day of the season ensured an instant return to the Championship.

Warne wore a microphone throughout, so fans will get an insight into what life in the club really is like, with access to the dugout, dressing room, training ground and even the boss’ home.

Warne said: “Doing the series was a little bit like perverted therapy, but for a time it was therapy that was making us worse.

“The pressure on football managers is brutal and hopefully people will get a sense of what our world is like.”