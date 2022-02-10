The Millers’ 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday moved them nine points ahead of second placed Wigan, who have games in hand.

It is a significant position of strength and is the opposite of the situation they found themselves in last season, where they were the side chasing teams above them with a large number of games in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham are waiting to discover the extent of Will Grigg’s hamstring injury. Photo: Tony Johnson

Ultimately, the Millers - fighting for survival in the Championship - were unable to make the gap up on the rivals and suffered relegation.

Warne says having games in hand at the bottom of the table is a different situation to Wigan’s, who are more likely to win theirs.

Either way, the Millers boss is happy with his side’s situation.

“If you're at the bottom of the league, everyone sees 'You've got three games you only need to get four points',” he told the Star.

“But when you are at the bottom of the league a point a game is an achievement.

“If I was at the bottom of the league games in hand aren't much cop. They add more pressure, you don't have as long to recover, I know it's the same at the top, but teams like Wigan at the top are just used to winning.

“We are nine points clear of Wigan and they have got three games in hand but there is a good chance they will get nine points from them.

“I would like to have the games done, because you just don't know what is going to come, you could have an injury crisis or a confidence crisis, suspensions.

“I would rather have the points but I'd rather be 12 points ahead of Wigan with them having two games in hand, that would be the dream.

“You just expect them to win their games in hand, they're a very good team. I'm happy to be sitting at the top.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are waiting to see the extent of Will Grigg’s hamstring injury.

The on-loan Sunderland striker picked up the problem in the win at the Dons and a scan will show how bad it is.

Warne said: “I think it's his hammy, it looked like it the way he was holding it.

“We are not that team that throws an injury in and waits 10 minutes. As soon as he went down I thought it was a problem.