The Arsenal loanee suffered a foot injury in Tuesday’s damaging 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth and left Fratton Park on crutches.

Warne is fearing the worst about the injury that could end the winger’s season.

Jordi Osei-Tutu's season could be over (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

It would be a further cruel blow to Rotherham’s promotion hopes as Osei-Tutu was one of the few bright spots in a dismal showing.

"He was in severe pain, I thought he had broken his foot at the time," said Warne.

"I moaned about the tackle, if it is anywhere else on the pitch, I can't see how it's not a foul. The referee said that it was a meeting of bodies, so it wasn't a foul.

“He is walking with crutches on and a boot, it isn't great. He might wake up tomorrow and it's all good but I would suspect he's in a bit of trouble."

Midfielder Ben Wiles is also a doubt for Saturday’s visit of Ipswich after coming off at half-time, having had his knee drained before the game.

There is better news for the club as striker Michael Smith has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One player of the season.

Smith has bagged 18 goals and has been a key part of the Millers side that saw them lead the division for much of the campaign.