Rotherham United boss Paul Warne explains Chiedozie Ogbene half time hook

Chiedozie Ogbene came off at half time for Rotherham United against Bolton on Saturday

Ogbene was below his best for the Millers during the opening half at the UniBol Stadium, despite his team leading 2-0 through a Ben Wiles brace.

Boss Paul Warne said the Republic of Ireland international was feeling the affects of his lung-busting effort at Lincoln during midweek and had not fully recovered.

"The GPS data showed he did something crazy like 1,400 high-intensity metres at Lincoln," Warne said. "I just didn't think he looked to go past anyone at Bolton.

"He never got above 80 per cent of his top speed so we knew there was a problem. He looked like he was holding himself.

“He was doing something for the team, don't get me wrong, but we don't have to carry anyone.

"If Michael Smith hadn't been playing well, I'd have had no worry in putting Josh Kayode on; if Richard Wood hadn't played well, Michael Ihiekwe would have gone on. Chieo isn't any different."

“At half-time Chieo said he could play on but I don't want players to play inside themselves if other players can go on and do a job. I thought Wes (Harding) did well. He was unlucky not to be in the team from the start.

"Chieo wasn't injured. He did all those fast-speed metres on Tuesday night and just hadn't recovered in time.

“That is the thing with power athletes, they don't recover as quickly."

Meanwhile, Warne revealed striker Freddie Ladapo could return for Saturday's visit of Crewe.

The club's record buy missed the win at Bolton with a foot injury, but he has had an injection to clear some fluid under the bone.

Warne added: “We were a bit worried about it. The way he explained it to me, I thought he might have broken it.

"He went for a scan Thursday morning and it came back that he has a pocket of fluid under his foot. He's had an injection for that and it should settle down.