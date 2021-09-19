Ben Wiles and Rotherham United enjoy a huge change in fortunes with win over Bolton Wanderers

Ben Wiles scored twice for Rotherham United aganst Bolton on Saturday

Last week, the Millers put in an abject display at home to Fleetwood and lost 4-2.

Seven days on, and with a point at Lincoln in midweek, Paul Warne's side eased to three points at the home of a side that are also expected to be up there.

Against Fleetwood homegrown midfielder Ben Wiles was jeered after being named as the sponsors' man of the match.

He was now being revered as his two first-half goals gave the Millers the points.

His first came in the 18th minute as he collected a ball on the edge of the area, shifted it on to his left foot and then sent a rising drive into the top corner.

The second three minutes later put the visitors in total control as he was left unmarked at the far post from a corner and headed home.

A stunning first-half hat-trick was in the offing but he missed the target while Michael Smith struck in the inside of the post after the break.

It was not all Rotherham, though, as Bolton tested their resolve – an examination they came through with flying colours against a backdrop of more than 19,000 home fans.

Boss Warne said: “Really pleased, obviously, I'd like to thank the away following, it was great and 21,000 people watching third tier football was something else.

“It was going to be a tough game for us, I thought we were a little bit leggy from Tuesday night and I thought we fatigued a little bit.

“All in all, a clean sheet away from home, a couple of goals, we could have had more, but so could they.

“I thought it was a really good game, end to end, it could have been anything.”

The Millers had already responded to that setback against the Cod Army with a midweek draw at Lincoln, where they spurned a mass of chances to win comfortably.

Still four points from two tough away games represents progress.

Warne added: “It's really good. We just have to drive performances.

“It was really pleasing to get the win today, we lost at home to Fleetwood when we were poor, they had about five attempts on goal and scored four, we had 26 on Tuesday night and scored one.