Rotherham United boss Paul Warne addresses rumours over possible new contract

The 48-year-old has another year left on his current deal and it has been said that he will earn a fresh deal if he delivers promotion to the Millers this season.

They are currently 11 points clear of third-placed MK Dons in League One and on course to win what would be a third rise in six seasons under Warne.

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United reacts after the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Rotherham United at Cardiff City Stadium on May 08, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

But he does not know anything about a new contract.

“I would be lying if I didn't think about my family's security but that article is categorically untrue,” he said.

“No one at the football club has said anything about a contract.

“But I have spoken to a player who I want to extend and they have asked me about my future and I just go game-by-game really.

“It is something I have thoughts on as all my staff do. It is difficult, you can be one minute reasonably secure, like Lee Johnson at Sunderland, wins manager of the month and then three weeks later he's sacked.

“So I can't say I lay awake in panic. I feel like we have done a good job here, an enjoyable job and I have loved it, although I moan about it most of the time.

“We have probably done enough to get a job somewhere else if we do get the bullet.