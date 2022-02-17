Rotherham United boss Paul Warne addresses rumours over possible new contract
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has denied reports he is set to sign a new contract.
The 48-year-old has another year left on his current deal and it has been said that he will earn a fresh deal if he delivers promotion to the Millers this season.
Read More
They are currently 11 points clear of third-placed MK Dons in League One and on course to win what would be a third rise in six seasons under Warne.
But he does not know anything about a new contract.
“I would be lying if I didn't think about my family's security but that article is categorically untrue,” he said.
“No one at the football club has said anything about a contract.
“But I have spoken to a player who I want to extend and they have asked me about my future and I just go game-by-game really.
“It is something I have thoughts on as all my staff do. It is difficult, you can be one minute reasonably secure, like Lee Johnson at Sunderland, wins manager of the month and then three weeks later he's sacked.
“So I can't say I lay awake in panic. I feel like we have done a good job here, an enjoyable job and I have loved it, although I moan about it most of the time.
“We have probably done enough to get a job somewhere else if we do get the bullet.
“So I don't panic about it like I probably did in days gone by.”