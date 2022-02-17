The Millers welcome Wigan to the AESSEAL New York Stadium sitting six points clear at the summit, though the visitors do have two games in hand.

A win would seem like a major stepping stone towards becoming champions heading into the final third of the season, but Warne is more occupied about his side’s 11-point gap over third-placed MK Dons.

“If we are champions with a win great, if you can give me the trophy with 14 games left then great,” he told the Star.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Paul Warne, Head Coach of Rotherham United looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I see it as I am just trying to get away from third. It doesn't bother me if Wigan win every game and we get second.

“If we win tomorrow and Sunderland draw with MK that is a great day at the office.

“But if we win and MK win, it doesn't feel like we have got anywhere.

“Both of us are going to have to win a lot of games still to go up and whichever team wins the title has definitely deserved it.”

Warne says he does not expect any issues with the game going ahead.

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring heavy rain and galeforce winds, for which there is a Met Office amber warning in place.

Warne says that, unless the wind is deemed too dangerous, it should be game on.

“I think the pitch is alright, I spoke to the groundsman this morning,” he said.

“I was nervous about it because I didn't want to name my team to the players and then the game be off and not need to upset people unnecessarily.

“Sometimes if there is a real doubt over a game I don't tell them, but I have named the team, the lads know the script.

“I have spoken to the health and safety officer and they say the weather should have dipped by 4pm and from their point of view the game is green to go.

“I was worried about the wind and the fans coming, that is where I could foresee a problem.

“The pitch is absolutely fine and the adverse weather we are told we are getting should not be enough to call the game off.

“They are famous last words but I don't foresee it being off.

“Both us and Wigan have hardly got any days left to play so the game being off would be a disaster for both of us.”