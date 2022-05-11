The defender spent the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on a temporary switch from Huddersfield and turned into a key player.

Nicknamed ‘Reg’, he played 38 times in all competitions and scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win at Gillingham which sealed promotion to the Championship.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green of Rotherham United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Gillingham, England. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

The 23-year-old said he was honoured to play for the Millers.

“I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at @OfficialRUFC, the manager, coaching staff, all my team-mates and especially the fans,” he said on Twitter.

“Never did I think I would enjoy my football so much and achieve what we have this season.

“Was an honour to represent such a great club.”

He will now return to the John Smith’s Stadium to pursue his career there but boss Paul Warne is open to the idea of him coming back next season.

Warne could be helped if the Terriers win promotion into the Premier League via the play-offs.

But he knows that any deal to bring Edmonds-Green back would happen late into the August transfer window.

“Reg is a very ‘Rotherhamesque’ player. But respectfully, Huddersfield might have him in their plans next year,” Warne said.

“They wanted him to play games and he has played no end and has done really well.

“Although Huddersfield might go up and might not think he is suitable for them in the Premier League; I don’t know.

“But what I do know with Reg is he is the ‘last point’ in the window because, as I will with my (contracted) players, they will all come in and train and I will see who impresses me.

“As the window gets closer, I may think, ‘he is not going to play as much as I thought he would, I will let him out on loan.’”