New Rotherham United hero can't wait for a bash at the Championship

The Irishman produced a Roy of the Rovers moment as he came off the bench to score the goal that earned promotion on what was his debut.

The 25-year-old arrived from Bohemians in the January transfer window but a lack of match fitness - it was his close season when he signed - and subsequent injuries kept him out of action.

Kelly made an instant impact, with his first-time finish sealing a 2-0 win at Gillingham, but knows he needs to improve to sustain that.

Rotherham United's Georgie Kelly (front) and team-mates before the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“To come from where I come from and hopefully be involved in a squad in the Championship is just strange,” he said.

“I’m from a really rural area in Donegal where the main sport is Gaelic football. It’s a bit mad, it really is. I’m going to enjoy the next year and it will be something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“I’m working with a great, great group of people. It really suits me being here. I’m looking forward to having a really good pre-season because I know I’m still not at the level I need to be.

“This season could have passed me by. I was mentally prepared to not play and then start again next year.

“I’ve had ups and downs since I came here. I’ve had injuries and niggles and different bits, which has been frustrating for me.

“I’d been through the last three or four years without any injuries. Maybe it was the adjustment in intensity in coming up to a higher standard that caused it.