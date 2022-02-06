There was drama at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Stanley were awarded a spot-kick with three minutes of normal time remaining after hapless referee Andy Woolmer adjudged Richard Wood to have deliberately handled on the line.

Harry Pell lined up the spot-kick, trying to cancel out Dan Barlaser’s stunning opener for the Millers and earn his side a point.

A pitch invader punches Accrington Stanley's Harry Pell during the Sky Bet League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham: Will Matthews/PA Wire

But a supporter ran onto the pitch, kicked the ball away and then shoulder-barged Pell before eventually being escorted away by stewards.

If the mindless idiot, who could land the South Yorkshire club in hot water, was hoping to unsettle Pell it worked as Josh Vickers heroically kept out the spot-kick and Rotherham managed to hold on for a vital three points.

Stanley boss Coleman said he felt sick after the incident and thought the game would be stopped.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life," he said. "I was expecting the game to be abandoned. It is one of those situations where Pelly is desperate to take the penalty because he has been assaulted. Was it the right thing to do? It's easy to be wise after the event. I feel physically sick.

Rotherham United's Michael Smith interacts with a pitch invader during the Sky Bet League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

It was an incident that takes the spotlight off a potentially season-defining victory for the Millers.

Barlaser has a right to feel hard done by as well as his stunning volley from 25 yards, which arrowed into the top corner, deserved the limelight.

Paul Warne’s men, who also saw Accrington hit the post in eight minutes of injury time, moved six points clear at the top of League One after Sunderland lost and Wigan were not in league action.

But the unsavoury scenes follow crowd trouble in recent away games at Fleetwood and Crewe.

Accrington Stanley's Ethan Hamilton and Rotherham United's Daniel Barlaser in action during the Sky Bet League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Warne said: “The talking point is the penalty and the fan running on to the pitch, which I find hugely embarrassing obviously as the manager of this football club and completely unacceptable.

“I apologise to all their staff, although it seems quite empty when you've won, but it is abhorrent. I apologised their captain, he was obviously very emotional and it's tainted a really good win.

“It's not the players fault that someone comes on the pitch and I'm hugely embarrassed by it, as you know what I'm like, my moral compass, I think is very good.

“And it just takes a good performance and a good win and everyone's going to be talking about. Whatever happens on Quest, or Sky Sports News or anything, that's going to be the big drama.

“And I also feel their pain because if it happened to me, and one of my players when they were taking the penalty I would feel disappointed with it. But you know, 9,000 or whatever Rotherham fans are here today and one or two, misbehave at that level.