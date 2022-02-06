Rotherham United v Accrington: 'Physically sick' - what boss John Coleman said about pitch invader
Accrington manager John Coleman claimed the match should have been abandoned after one of his players was assaulted before missing from the spot in their 1-0 League One loss at Rotherham.
The drama all happened in the closing stages with Harry Pell having his 89th-minute penalty saved by Josh Vickers, moments after Rotherham fans had run onto the pitch with one appearing to strike Pell.
The penalty was awarded after Richard Wood had seen red for blocking Korede Adedoyin’s goalbound shot with his hand.
After a long delay in rounding up the pitch invaders, Pell’s effort was weak and easily gathered by Vickers.
Coleman, who confirmed Pell was the player he said was assaulted, fumed: “I have never seen anything like that in my life. I was expecting the game to be abandoned.
“It is one of those situations where Pelly is desperate to take it because he has been assaulted as well. Was it the right thing to do? It’s easy to be wise after the event. He hasn’t meant to miss the penalty.
“I feel physically sick. I am beat and I have nothing more to offer. I can’t fight back. I can’t criticise. I am proud of how the players played today.
“It was a classic away performance. In the second half we gave everything we’ve got. We tested their keeper and hit the post late on. We didn’t deserve to lose the game, but we have.
“I am sure the authorities will do what they have to do.”