Grigg is on a season-long loan from Sunderland, a promotion rival of the Millers, while Edmonds-Green is on a similar deal from Huddersfield.

Warne has spoken to both clubs about their players and has had assurances that they will be staying at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Grigg, 30, has not scored in his last eight games but could soon get more chances following Freddie Ladapo’s surprise transfer request.

Will Grigg is not expected to leave Rotherham United in the January transfer window. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Ladapo has been a starter in Warne’s team but the boss is hopeful he will leave this month, though as of the weekend there had been no interest in him.

Warne spoke with Black Cats counterpart Lee Johnson and expects him to honour his word.

“I haven't had it in writing,” Warne said. “I've spoken to both clubs.

“I spoke to Lee Johnson this week at length. He reassured me there is no issue with Griggy.

“I wouldn't expect him to go back on that. I trust Sunderland and I trust their manager, so I don't foresee a problem.”

Rarmani-Edmonds has been one of the key performers in the Millers’ side this season, prompting speculation that he could be recalled by the Terriers and sent to another Championship club.

But the West Yorkshire side, hoping to get into the Premier League, are happy with his development under Warne.

The boss added: “We've had numerous conversations with Huddersfield.

“REG has now signed a new contract with them and they're really happy for him to keep his development going here.

“He's grown up a little bit with us, I think, and he's had a really good season.