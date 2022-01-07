Ladapo, the club’s record buy, left the Millers surprised when he asked to leave on Sunday, despite them sitting top of League One and there being no formal interest in him.

Warne has said he would prefer the 28-year-old to be sold as soon as possible rather than the situation dragging on, but until a suitable offer comes in, the player is stuck.

With the Millers holding all the cards in terms of holding out for a high fee - there is an option on Ladapo’s contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2023 - it seems likely that he will still be in South Yorkshire at the end of the current transfer window.

Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request at Rotherham United (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

It remains to be seen whether Ladapo will be involved in Saturday’s FA Cup game at QPR, but Warne says the 12-goal striker remains an important part of the squad.

“I don’t see it as a problem, the players that play for this club are not Rotherham United fans, they don’t have to stay here,” he said.

“I understand that they all have ambitions, if he wants to go and sign for Watford or whatever the case may be, who can stand in his way?

“It’s just because now it has been leaked and it is public knowledge... it isn’t a problem for me because as you saw on Tuesday night I knew he had put a transfer request in, I still put him on, he still tried hard and he scored a screaming goal.

“So I don’t think it will be a problem, I just hope whichever way it goes it gets addressed quickly because if he is going to leave I need the opportunity to replace him and if he isn’t going to leave then I need him for the next four months of the season.

“His goals have been fundamental to our success and they will be.

“I am not stupid enough to omit him from the team because he has put a transfer request in. I need him on the pitch, I will use him as long as his attitude in training is spot on there will be no issue from him I will continue as normal.”

Ladapo may have submitted his request to prompt interest in him, but Warne is not anticipating him leaving or indeed doing any business this month.

Bradford midfielder Elliott Watt is a player thought to be on their radar after impressing for the Bantams this season.