Rotherham boss Paul Warne fires warning to Millers players ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

The Millers maintained their nine-point gap over third-placed MK Dons with a 2-0 win over Morecambe at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday.

But it was far from comfortable for Warne’s side who relied on goalkeeper Josh Vickers to make a number of important saves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United looks on prior to the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Rotherham United and Manchester City U21 at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

All the stats suggest Rotherham will romp to League One promotion, with Wigan six points behind them in second, but Warne wants more from his team.

“Wigan have got a very good team as we saw here last Friday night,” Warne said.

“Going to Wycombe and winning when they were losing is very impressive and it will give them a right lift unfortunately.

“The bigger issue is that MK Dons keep winning as well so it is going to be a big game when we play them here.

“We are nine points clear with a game in hand so we just have to keep ticking the games down.

“My opinion is that we have to have better performances than Tuesday if we are going to pick up another five or six wins.”

The Millers will be boosted by the return to form of striker Freddie Ladapo, who scored twice against the Shrimps.

That made it three in three games since being recalled to the starting line-up following his decision to hand a transfer request in during the January window.

They are also boosted by the impending return of Rarmani Edmonds-Green following an absence with a hamstring injury.

Edmonds-Green has returned to training but he is unlikely to be involved for the long trip to Plymouth at the weekend.

Will Grigg, who Ladapo has replaced in the side, has undergone surgery on the hamstring injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season.