The Millers, who will spend Christmas Day on top of League One after a 21-game unbeaten run, were due to party in Newcastle over the weekend but after a discussion with senior pros, plans were called off.

The Football League programme was decimated over the weekend due to Covid-19 and Warne also expressed fears it is in his camp as well, despite their game at Cambridge going ahead.

Covid concerned: Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

Warne revealed: “I love them going out but if I’d have let them out tonight, and then come back next week, and there's 15 cases, it's difficult for me to look the chairman in the eye and the fans really.

“I can't tell them to stay in the house but if they do there's nothing I can affect. But if I let 22 lads go out together in the city...

“They were good. In fairness they understand. They're not idiots.

“The lads live a really disciplined life. So from when we come back at the end of June, this is the only night - at Christmas - a season where all the lads go out. It's like compulsory, they love it.

“And I'm a big fan of it because every time we have it, we go on a massive winning run.

“So I'm the last manager of the world, who wants to cancel a Christmas do but unfortunately, you know, this time is a different time.

“I think they were going to Newcastle, they've paid for everything, everything booked and all that. So I feel for them because you know, it's out of their pocket, not mine.