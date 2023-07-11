The project will see the installation of seven new small-sided pitches for the local community to use.

Upgrades to a popular football site in Sheffield are now being put into place thanks to a Premier League and FA led project.

The £2.8million revamp of the Woodbourn Road site in Darnall is being put together in partnership with Sheffield City Council and will provide seven LED floodlit small-sided football turf pitches.

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We know how important football is to the community, it allows people to have fun, keep fit and importantly, it’s low-cost to play.

"We’re so grateful for this investment, the funding will go a long way for the community, allowing people to play football in top quality facilities alongside an exciting programme of sessions run by experienced organisations.”

The upgrades are being funded by the Premier League, Football Association, Sheffield City Council and the Government's Football Foundation. Once completed, it will be run alongside Sheffield’s three existing football hub sites at Graves, Thorncliffe and Westfield.

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The news that the council have approved plans for this site will provide a boost for grassroots sport in South Yorkshire."

The upgrades will bring six 5v5 pitches and one 7v7 pitch to the site and the two-storey pavillion will be revamped with a new reception, café, meeting space, multi faith room and changing facilities. The site will then provide opportunities for people of all ages to play football.

Activity will range from turn up and play sessions, activities for young people by local youth organisation, Darnall Education and Sports Academy (DESA) and Sheffield United Community Foundation (SUCF) which will run Premier League Kicks sessions.