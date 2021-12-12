Physio and player praised after Worksop Town v Sheffield FC match is abandoned following serious injury

Adam Watson collided with his own goalkeeper Seb Malkowski in the second half as the two players went up to clear a cross.

Watson stayed on the ground and Yates’ immediately called for the physios to come to the player’s aid.

Paramedics were called to the ground and as Watson was treated, the match was abandoned with Town at that stage leading 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop tweeted: “The Club would like to place on record our thanks for the magnificent work of physio Georgina Page, Sheffield’s Lewis Yates, and the medics who responded, as well as the actions of the players.”

Watson was taken to hospital and underwent a scan but was released later that evening.

Elsewhere for Sheffield’s non-league sides at the weekend, free-scoring Hallam notched up another six goals as they breezed past Nostell Miners Welfare at Sandygate.

The Countrymen had gone a goal down after 15 minutes but a Kieran Watson hat-tick and goals from Iren Wilson, Liam Royles and Samuel Ogden saw them through in front of more than 400 on a cold day in Crosspool.

Hallam are now just three points off the top after leaders North Ferriby were held to a 1-1 draw by Shirebrook Town.