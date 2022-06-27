Rotherham United confirm their latest signing as ex-Miller joins Plymouth Argyle

The Millers have formalised terms they agreed last week on a three-year deal, signing him on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at the Scottish Premiership side.

Saints were keen to keep the 25-year-old, but he moves south of the border in search of Championship football.

McCart’s arrival sees boss Paul Warne bolster his defensive options following the exit of Michael Ihiekwe to Sheffield Wednesday, with Angus MacDonald and Joe Mattock also leaving the club this summer.

Rotherham United have signed defender James McCart from St Johnstone. Pic: JAMES BRAILFSFORD

He played in the Europa League last and was part of the St Johnstone team that recently won the Scottish cup double.

Meanwhile, former Rotherham winger Mickel Miller has signed for League One Plymouth.

Miller was released at the end of last season by Paul Warne’s side, despite some impressive displays, and had attracted plenty of interest.

And he has now penned a two-year deal at Home Park after rejecting interest from Portsmouth, Lincoln, Burton, Cambridge and Fleetwood.

“I am really pleased to finally announce that Mickel is an Argyle player.

“Talks have been on-going since the final day of last season to try and get this deal over the line.

“Mickel had a number of other clubs chasing him, but thankfully he has chosen to play his football with Argyle.