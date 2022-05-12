New deal for long-serving Rotherham United captain Richard Wood

The promotion hero, who is the club’s longest serving player having joined in 2014, will be at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until June 2023.

Wood was out of contract this summer but having played a vital part in the club’s League One promotion, boss Paul Warne wants to keep him around for another year in the Championship.

Richard Wood of Rotherham United jumps for the ball with Ben Thompson of Gillingham during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The experienced centre-half, who turns 37 next month, has been a key part of the set-up at the Millers, playing an integral role in linking the dressing room with Warne and his coaching staff.

Wood and his team-mates have recently returned from Las Vegas where they celebrated their return to the Championship.

It was the third promotion Wood has enjoyed at the Millers, famously scoring twice in a Wembley play-off final in 2018 and then captaining the side to a points-per-game promotion in 2020.