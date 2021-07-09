Nearly 4,000 England fans in Sheffield call for Euro 2020 bank holiday

They are among almost 350,000 fans nationally who have signed the petition demanding workers be given the day off on Monday, July 12, should the Three Lions triumph against Egypt on Sunday night.

As of 8pm today, 3,787 people across the constituencies of Sheffield South East, Sheffield Heeley, Sheffield Central, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, Sheffield Hallam, and Penistone and Stocksbridge, which straddles Sheffield and Barnsley, had added their names.

The petition, started by Lee Jones, states: “It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

Fans at The Common Room in Sheffield celebrate England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Italy

“Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

“Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this. Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.”

The order for any bank holiday would have to come from the Queen and it may be too short notice to create one the day after the final.

There have been reports that an extra bank holiday could instead fall on July 19 – the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on which many coronavirus restrictions are proposed to come to an end – or in August.

Mr Johnson, who watched the game at Wembley with his wife Carrie, has wished the national men’s team the ‘very best’ ahead of the final, but said granting a bank holiday would be ‘tempting fate’.

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team ‘in due course’, but has not confirmed whether plans for a potential bank holiday are in motion behind the scenes.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.”

Some schools are allowing children to arrive late on Monday after watching the game, with England star Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s former school in Sheffield saying pupils arriving after the bell goes will not be given a late mark.

McQueens Dairies, meanwhile, has rearranged deliveries from its Sheffield depot on the Monday to ensure its delivery drivers – who would normally have been starting their rounds shortly after the final whistle – can enjoy the historic occasion along with other fans across the country.

Its chairman Mick McQueen thanked its customers for accommodating the change at very short notice.