No late marks and England shirts allowed on Monday at Euro 2020 star’s proud former Sheffield school - but 'take care' warning

And he has told youngsters, including the former pupil Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s sisters who still attend the school, they can come wearing England shirts on Monday if the team wins.

Malin Bridge Primary School headteacher Robbie McGrath wrote to parents today: “I’m sure that, like me, many of you are exceptionally excited about Sunday’s Euro 2020 (but in 2021) final.

Pupils from Malin bridge Primary School show their support for England in Euro 2020.

“To see England in a major final for the first time in my lifetime is going to be a momentous occasion for football fans and the country as a whole. Consequently, we understand that parents may want to bring their children in late on Monday, as they will have had a late night. Breakfast Club and school will be open as usual, but no children arriving late will receive a late mark.

“On Sunday evening, whatever the result, the nation should be proud of the team - proud of their performances on the pitch and proud of the individuals involved whatever the result. One of those individuals holds a special place in the hearts of the Malin Bridge community.

"Dominic Calvert Lewin, whose sisters will be leaving Malin Bridge this year, is remembered fondly by the staff who taught him and is an excellent representation of our Malin Bridge value of aspiration. Seeing him be part of the squad alongside numerous other Sheffield and Yorkshire teammates fills us all with enormous pride.”

But he urged people to be careful how they watched the game on Sunday and follow Covid guidance – to help make sure Dominic’s sisters would still be able to attend their year-six leavers event next week.

He said: “It is with regard to Dominic’s sisters, who are in Y6, that I urge caution on how you choose to watch the game on Sunday. As you will know, the virus is still very prevalent in Sheffield and many local schools are seeing bubble closures. I am very nervous that we will have to close a bubble in the final week and rob the children of their final few days in school.

”I am particularly mindful of this for Y6 who we will say goodbye to next week and we would be devastated if we could not do this in person.”

“Finally, good luck to England. The pandemic has robbed us of many good times, but Sunday evening gives the opportunity for memories to be made that children and adults will remember for the rest of their lives."

Mr McGrath told The Star Dominic always had an open invitation, and he would love him to come in with his medals after the tournament – but hoped it would be a winners medal!

He added: “It was great to see him on the pitch against Ukraine – but I hope they don’t need to bring on a striker on Sunday – I’d sooner they were having to shut up shop. if he’s brought on as a substitute, I hope it’s at 4-0 up!”