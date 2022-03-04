The Millers have steamrollered the division for much of the season so far and could take a massive step towards clinching an instant return to the Championship on Saturday when MK Dons visit.

Warne’s side will move 13 points clear of the third placed Dons, with just 10 games left, which would surely put his side on the brink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, Rotherham United manager (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Because of that Warne says a win would mean more than three points.

“I wouldn't say promotion would be guaranteed, but we have put ourselves in a good position,” he told the Star.

“But if we play the next 10 games like we did in the second half on Tuesday night we will put ourselves in a right state.

“If we do win on Saturday and results go our way we will have taken a bigger step than a normal win.

“That is how it feels, but it could bite me. If we win it feels like it is more than three points. If we don't get 12 from 10 games that is a really bad run of form at a crucial time.”

Warne has been reluctant to be too cocksure about promotion, but did concede it is theirs to throw away.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position. From a manager's point of view we have got it to throw away really.

“I don't want to be the manager at the helm of a massive disaster, but if we keep our performances level to what we have been over the course of the season, we should put ourselves in with a very, very good chance of winning automatic promotion.

“If we can average two points a game I think you are up. That would take us to 92 points.

“We have got enough opportunities with the fixtures we have got left to be able to pick up enough points.

“It will be hard work, we will need luck. We need to get back to some really good performances because the sooner we get over that line the better.

“We are five wins away from achieving something that would be magical.