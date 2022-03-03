Rotherham United could be missing key man for huge clash with MK Dons

The unnamed man is one of those that have been struck down with a non-Covid virus that has swamped the Millers camp this week.

Boss Warne says he hopes to have his player in training on Friday to make him available for a game that could go a long way to sealing their League One promotion fate.

“I have got an issue with one of my important players as well, but we should be in good fettle come the weekend,” Warne said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne who has a fitness concern over an unnamed player as they look to take a huge step towards League One promotion against MK Dons. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“I am hopeful, he has been out ill, he hasn't trained today, I am hopeful he will be part of the group tomorrow to play at the weekend.

“It is hopeful, I have been texting him today, I am hopeful he will come in tomorrow, because he is pivotal to our success, but I don't know.

“I keep waiting for my phone to update. I am hopeful but not optimistic.”

Mickel Miller and Rarmani Edmonds-Green will not be back as they recover from hamstring injuries, but midfielder Dan Barlaser should be available following the birth of his first child in midweek.

“All is good, Jade his partner had their beautiful son Emre,” Warne added.

“He has got a baby son, so he will have even more motivation. Everyone is happy and healthy and it will be good to have Dan back at the weekend.

“Mickel joins training tomorrow, REG joined in training today so hopefully I will earmark them for Hartlepool.

“I have a few issues. We have had a bit of illness in the camp for a few days, everyone has been feeling sorry for themselves but hopefully come Saturday we will be through that and be able to put a vibrant group out.

“It's not like I have only got 11 fit players, I am not trying to be too dramatic, just for the last 10 days we have had a bit of old fashioned illness around the camp and we have been struggling a little bit and I don't think back-to-back away trips have helped.”

The Millers will be glad to be on home soil after a long week on the road, taking four points from trips to Plymouth and Shrewsbury.