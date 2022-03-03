Rotherham United could be missing key man for huge clash with MK Dons
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has revealed his side are sweating on the fitness of an “important” player ahead of the crunch game with MK Dons.
The unnamed man is one of those that have been struck down with a non-Covid virus that has swamped the Millers camp this week.
Boss Warne says he hopes to have his player in training on Friday to make him available for a game that could go a long way to sealing their League One promotion fate.
“I have got an issue with one of my important players as well, but we should be in good fettle come the weekend,” Warne said.
“I am hopeful, he has been out ill, he hasn't trained today, I am hopeful he will be part of the group tomorrow to play at the weekend.
“It is hopeful, I have been texting him today, I am hopeful he will come in tomorrow, because he is pivotal to our success, but I don't know.
“I keep waiting for my phone to update. I am hopeful but not optimistic.”
Mickel Miller and Rarmani Edmonds-Green will not be back as they recover from hamstring injuries, but midfielder Dan Barlaser should be available following the birth of his first child in midweek.
“All is good, Jade his partner had their beautiful son Emre,” Warne added.
“He has got a baby son, so he will have even more motivation. Everyone is happy and healthy and it will be good to have Dan back at the weekend.
“Mickel joins training tomorrow, REG joined in training today so hopefully I will earmark them for Hartlepool.
“I have a few issues. We have had a bit of illness in the camp for a few days, everyone has been feeling sorry for themselves but hopefully come Saturday we will be through that and be able to put a vibrant group out.
“It's not like I have only got 11 fit players, I am not trying to be too dramatic, just for the last 10 days we have had a bit of old fashioned illness around the camp and we have been struggling a little bit and I don't think back-to-back away trips have helped.”
The Millers will be glad to be on home soil after a long week on the road, taking four points from trips to Plymouth and Shrewsbury.
Warne’s side will virtually guarantee automatic promotion if they win as they would be 13 points ahead of third-placed MK Dons with 10 games of the season remaining