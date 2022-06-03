The Reds are looking for their seventh permanent boss in four years and, conscious of not tearing up the script with every new appointment, want to pursue a head coach model to fit within a club-driven philosophy.

Most of the names under consideration would fall into the head coach category, though the club has also spoken to less natural candidates for the role.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on with coach Eric Ramsay during a pre-season training session last year (photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Ramsay, aged 30, holds a Uefa Pro License - the highest coaching qualification – and coached Chelsea’s under-23 side before moving to Old Trafford last year.

He previously worked in the youth set-ups at Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town, gaining first-team experience with the latter in 2018 when he took caretaker charge alongside ex-Wales international Danny Coyne.

The pair won five of their six matches in temporary charge.

A national newspaper report claimed new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants Ramsay to stay at the club.

Neil Warnock

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock, who had a spell with the Reds as a player, has also spoken to Barnsley about taking the job, despite officially retiring in April after leaving Middlesbrough in November.

Warnock, now 73, told The Star he would have accepted the challenge of trying to keep the club in the Championship last season, but an SOS call was not forthcoming.

Barnsley’s continued propensity to play high-press football and have one of the youngest teams in Europe on average – they will still seek to add proven experience to the squad this summer – does raise questions over Warnock’s suitability for the role.

Barnsley-born Mick McCarthy, who also played for the club, turned down the opportunity to be considered for the job.

Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink is one of two League One managers who have held talks with Barnsley regarding the vacancy along with Michael Duff of Cheltenham Town.

The former Leeds United and Chelsea striker has enjoyed the majority of his success in the dugout across two spells with the Brewers.

He guided them to promotion from League Two in 2015 and away from relegation trouble upon his return to the club last year.