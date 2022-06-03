There were fears the 23-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Oxford United in League One, could be sidelined for up to six months after sustaining what U’s boss Karl Robinson described as ‘a bad injury’ in April.

But he could return to action before the start of the new season.

El-Ahmad told The Star Kane’s recovery timescale is being reviewed monthly and added: “We’re hopeful that he should be back at some point this summer.”

A Liverpool academy graduate, Kane still has two years to run on the four-year deal he signed with the Reds when he joined from Jürgen Klopp’s side for an undisclosed fee in 2020.

He made 24 appearances – six of them starts – in the Championship during his first season in South Yorkshire as Barnsley reached the play-offs under Valérien Ismaël after finishing fifth.

But after falling out of favour he dropped down a division last term to join Oxford temporarily, making 38 appearances in all competitions as they finished eighth.

Kane is expected to report for pre-season at Barnsley, though his long-term future remains unclear.

The club has confirmed players will need to be sold this summer to make up the shortfall of up to £8 million following their relegation from the Championship.