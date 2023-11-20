Kyle Walker was just seven-years-old when he was scouted for Sheffield United's football academy.

Sheffield-born Manchester City star Kyle Walker has captained England for the first time in his senior career against North Macedonia today.

The former Sheffield United and Tottenham defender led the Three Lions out for their final Euro2024 Qualifier this evening (November 20, 2023).

The star now plays for the English and European Champions, Manchester City, but how did he find his way to captaining England?

Where did Kyle Walker grow up?

Walker grew up on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow, Sheffield, a stone’s throw from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium. The former Porter Croft Infant & Junior school pupil would spend hours each day practising his football trade at Mount Pleasant Park, off Abbeydale Road, with the support of his doting parents.

He has previously said he owes his success to his parents, Tracey and Michael Walker. He said: “It's mainly down to my mum and dad for supporting me and showing me that they believe in me and I can go and achieve what I want to achieve.” After leaving High Storrs School in 2006, where his signed England shirt is placed on the wall, Walker would soon become the youngest player in Blades’ history to appear at Wembley when he played in the 2008/09 Championship play-off final defeat to Burnley.

Sheffield-born Kyle Walker has captained England for the first time against North Macedonia. He is pictured here against Malta last week. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

That summer saw him sold with teammate Kyle Naughton to Tottenham Hotspur, where Walker thrived. His pace and endurance saw him make more than 200 appearances for Spurs over his eight years with the club, earning 27 England caps in that time.

In 2017, Walker earned a £50m move to Manchester City where he became a multiple time Premier League champion. He has become further renowned as an outstanding fast full back with more than 230 appearances.

How many trophies has Kyle Walker won?

In his career he has won five Premier League titles, four EFL Cup trophies and two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League whilst at City. He has also been part of Man City squads to win the UEFA Super Cup in 2023 and has twice won the FA Community Shield.