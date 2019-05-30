Is this the biggest hint yet that Dean Henderson is coming back to Sheffield United?
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson might just have dropped a big hint that he’s back on loan with Sheffield United.
The 22-year-old, who helped the Blades return to the Premier League with an impressive 21 clean sheets in the 2018/19 season, posted a video of fellow shot-stopper Jake Eastwood on his Instagram story.
And the pair look to be in training gear in Sheffield United’s gym.
Does that mean the fan favourite is already back with the Bramall Lane club?
As The Star revealed yesterday, talks between the two Uniteds are ongoing as the Blades grow increasingly confident a deal will be done to keep the young goalkeeper at the club.
Both Henderson and manager Chris Wilder have said they would like a deal to be done – and the club are confident it can be concluded in the few weeks before the England youth international will be away at the under-21 European Championships.
It is not expected that Henderson’s return to S2 would be permanent but another loan spell would provide Premier League experience for the goalkeeper, who is determined to become Manchester United number one in the future.