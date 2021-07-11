However, it looked like his plan might have to be put on hold after play was suspended when storms hit the course late in the day, only resuming after a 90-minute suspension.

The 26-year-old teed off at 1.16pm today at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

He scored 67 yesterday to put himself jointly into the top spot overnight with Thomas Detry.

Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th green during day three of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, Scotland yesterday

After he finished playing his final round, which was expected to be around 5.15pm, he planned to fly and drive straight to Wembley Stadium to see at least some of the game.

The planwas for the Sheffield United and England fan to join his brother, Alex, and two friends he bought tickets for, at least to see the second half of the match against Italy.

Fitzpatrick had passed it off as a joke on Friday when he said he had not wanted to play so well in order to get an early tee time on Sunday, but admitted: "I'm going regardless.

"I'm just going to try. Even if just for the second half, I'll get in. My mates will be there. My brother and three of my pals and I'll just join up with them. I'm going to go on a plane, then a car and it'll drop me off.

"It's quite funny because once it happened on Wednesday (the semi-final win over Denmark), I was just telling the lads 'I have to try and go.' I don't care how, I'll just get there and, hopefully, the tee-times work out.

"I literally could not have put myself in a worse position. I know I'm going to switch my phone on and I'm going to see a million texts from my mates.

"The funny thing is that, deep down, I just knew it was going to happen. But it does show me that, in a way, you have to go out there and not care.

"Every time something hasn't gone my way I'm genuinely thinking 'Oh well, I've got more chance of getting there'.