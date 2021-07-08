Football’s coming home with the Euros – just don’t forget that home is Sheffield
There's been a lot of talk and chanting that “football’s coming home” during the Euros but it’s not just England that’s the birthplace of the beautiful game, it’s Sheffield.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, is the world’s oldest club, the Youdan Cup, first contested in Sheffield a decade later is the world’s oldest football trophy and Hallam FC’s home in Sandygate is the oldest football ground still in use.
Not only that, a meeting of Sheffield FC at the Adelphi Hotel on October 28, 1858 endorsed the game’s oldest written set of rules. The Adelphi was demolished to make way for the Crucible Theatre.
Here we celebrate the city’s place in football history in pictures. Hopefully there will be Sheffield players on the pitch at Wembley on Sunday to make some more history as well.
Page 1 of 3