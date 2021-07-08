Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, is the world’s oldest club, the Youdan Cup, first contested in Sheffield a decade later is the world’s oldest football trophy and Hallam FC’s home in Sandygate is the oldest football ground still in use.

Not only that, a meeting of Sheffield FC at the Adelphi Hotel on October 28, 1858 endorsed the game’s oldest written set of rules. The Adelphi was demolished to make way for the Crucible Theatre.

Here we celebrate the city’s place in football history in pictures. Hopefully there will be Sheffield players on the pitch at Wembley on Sunday to make some more history as well.

1. Badge of honour Sheffield FC's club badge

2. Historic squad The 2007 Sheffield FC team, pictured in the year that the club celebrated its 150th anniversary

3. Italian masters Sheffield FC's Daryl Winter keeps a close watch on Inter Milan player Gomes Passos. The match was played as part of Sheffield FC's 150th birthday celebrations. A crowd of 19,000 at Bramall Lane, including guest of honour Pele, saw Inter win 5-2

4. Friendly superstar Fans wait to greet the great Pele at Hallam Tower Hotel for a special reception in Sheffield following his side Santos's friendly at Hillsborough in February 1972