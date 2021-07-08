An 1857 team image of Sheffield Football Club made available by the club on October 24, 2007, when the world's oldest football club celebrated their 150th anniversary

Football’s coming home with the Euros – just don’t forget that home is Sheffield

There's been a lot of talk and chanting that “football’s coming home” during the Euros but it’s not just England that’s the birthplace of the beautiful game, it’s Sheffield.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:30 pm

Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, is the world’s oldest club, the Youdan Cup, first contested in Sheffield a decade later is the world’s oldest football trophy and Hallam FC’s home in Sandygate is the oldest football ground still in use.

Not only that, a meeting of Sheffield FC at the Adelphi Hotel on October 28, 1858 endorsed the game’s oldest written set of rules. The Adelphi was demolished to make way for the Crucible Theatre.

Here we celebrate the city’s place in football history in pictures. Hopefully there will be Sheffield players on the pitch at Wembley on Sunday to make some more history as well.

1. Badge of honour

Sheffield FC's club badge

2. Historic squad

The 2007 Sheffield FC team, pictured in the year that the club celebrated its 150th anniversary

3. Italian masters

Sheffield FC's Daryl Winter keeps a close watch on Inter Milan player Gomes Passos. The match was played as part of Sheffield FC's 150th birthday celebrations. A crowd of 19,000 at Bramall Lane, including guest of honour Pele, saw Inter win 5-2

4. Friendly superstar

Fans wait to greet the great Pele at Hallam Tower Hotel for a special reception in Sheffield following his side Santos's friendly at Hillsborough in February 1972

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

