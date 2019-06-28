In-demand Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel only has eyes for Reds and their Championship challenge
Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel insists he is only focused on preparing his side for the Championship.
Stendel's future has come under speculation this summer after being linked to the vacant managerial positions at Middlesbrough and Swansea.
His reluctance to sign a new contract until he saw how the club's summer recruitment pans out has also led to uncertainty.
But the German, who was an unknown when he joined from Hannover last year, says he is happy at Oakwell and he is not listening to outside noise.
“I am very happy here,” he said. “When I look back at last season when I came here, it was all new for me.
“I have so much good experience in the last 12 months that I am happy I can train Barnsley FC and train with the players here.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“That we achieved our goal is also a big point for me.
“I want to improve, also not only the players, but me. It is a new experience in a new league for me.
“At this moment, this is the big front I concentrate on – that we have a good squad for the Championship and that we play well and are successful.”
The Reds have added two dates to their pre-season calendar.
The second friendly of their summer camp in Germany has been announced, with Stendel's men taking on VfL Bochum on July 17, three days before their game with Arminia Bielefeld.
The club are also travelling to France, where they will take on Toulon on July 9.