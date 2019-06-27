Barnsley: Samuel Radlinger happy latest leg of European tour has landed him at Oakwell
New signing Samuel Radlinger is happy his European footballing odyssey is continuing at Barnsley.
The 26-year-old signed for the Reds on Wednesday, reuniting with boss Daniel Stendel, who he worked for at Hannover.
His move to South Yorkshire is the latest stop on his journey which has seen him play in his native Austria, Germany and Norway.
Radlinger, who will battle with fellow new signing Brad Collins for the number one shirt at Oakwell, is excited to test himself in another environment.
He said: “I’m from Austria, but the last eight years I’ve been on my football journey. I was in Hannover of course, then last year I was away on loan in Norway, which was a good opportunity for me to play there.
“So it is always nice I think to see different countries, their cultures and also to be at nice football clubs, like Barnsley now.
“So I’m very happy now to be in England and to be playing for Barnsley.”
Radlinger is the Reds' fifth summer signing as they plan for life in the Championship next season.
Co-chairman Paul Conway is happy with the latest capture and is promising more.
“This represents our fifth signing of the summer transfer window with more to come.
“Samuel has a long history with Daniel and extensive experience in his high pressing system at their previous club Hannover 96.
“He joins a very exciting squad for the upcoming season in the Championship."