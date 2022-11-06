Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor felt another decision went against his team in the defeat to Norwich City

Boss Matt Taylor has quickly learned about the pitfalls of managing the Millers in the Championship as his side have had key decisions go against them in three of the last four games.

After wrong decisions at Coventry and Burnley, which cost four points, the latest saw referee Dean Whitestone opting not to give the Millers a penalty when Chiedozie Ogbene went down in the 89th minute.

Instead Whitestone carded Ogbene for diving and it robbed the Millers of a chance of earning what would have been a worthy point against the Canaries.

They fell behind to Kenny McLean’s first-half opener, but got level four minutes after the restart with a good finish by Ollie Rathbone.

However, 30 seconds later Norwich restored their lead through Aaron Ramsey and they were able to hold on.

Much of Taylor’s first month in charge have been talking about referees and he admits he is getting sick of his own voice on the matter.

But he is feeling a burning sense of injustice, one that has plagued the Millers on most occasions they play at this level.

“It’s a penalty. But we have spoken enough about referees,” he said. “I can’t continue to comment.

“It’s a clear penalty. It makes it worse because a few minutes earlier the player should have been sent off because he should have been booked previously.

“These are decisions which are constantly going against us. It seemed to be a very one-sided officiating affair. I can't say too much because it seems to be getting the team in trouble.

“What can I say? He has made two huge errors. One by not booking the player in the first instance and then allowing the player to pull Chieo back when he's through on goal.

“He wouldn't have pulled him back if he'd have been booked. The penalty is a penalty.

“I am sounding like a broken record but I can’t describe those moments any other way. If I am wrong then it is up to someone to tell but it is clear to see.