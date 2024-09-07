The summer transfer window shut just over one week ago and it was a busy period on both sides of the city. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday saw plenty of ins and outs as both managers built for what is hoped to be a strong campaign.

United saw more than a dozen first-team players move on while replacing them with low-cost options, and business has been very shrewd inside Bramall Lane. It was a similar process at Hillsborough as Danny Rohl looks to build on last season’s survival push and climb further up the table.

But how well did both actually do in the transfer window? Well, The Star has analysed the squad value of each Championship team before and after the transfer window to assess who has come out on top and who has lost top talent. Take a look below to see where they rank...

1 . Oxford United - 127.4% increase Squad value at the start of summer: £7.4m | Squad value at the end of summer: £16.82m | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday - 116.2% increase Squad value at the start of summer: £13.69m | Squad value at the end of summer: £29.58m | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Derby County - 90.4% increase Squad value at the start of summer: £10.08m | Squad value at the end of summer: £19.18m | Getty Images Photo Sales