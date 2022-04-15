How Rotherham United hope to gain advantage over MK Dons in Ipswich Town clash

The Millers have seen the Dons turn a 10-point deficit into a three-point lead over the last few weeks as their automatic promotion hopes have been hit hard.

But Warne’s side will go back into the top two if they can beat Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime, with MK Dons then playing Sheffield Wednesday in an evening kick-off.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

The Millers have been playing catch up in recent weeks, and still have a game in hand, but Warne wants his side to put the pressure on their rivals.

Asked if it’s an advantage, he said: “Only if we win. First of all, we want to win for the group, the fans and the whole club.

“I’m aware that when someone is breathing down your neck, you can feel it.

“So if we were to win and go into second, it obviously applies pressure but they are a good team and well managed.

“It is an advantage if you win, no disputing that, but if we don’t win, it can give them a boost too.”

Rotherham’s promotion fate remains in their own hands and viewed in isolation, their position would be enviable to most teams in the division.

But given their hefty cushion they have let slip Warne knows that is no longer the case.

“The elephant in the room is that if you’d have asked me six weeks ago if I’d have been happy with this position I’d have said no,” he added.

“We weren’t to know that we’d go on the run we have. I don’t think there was a lot wrong with the Charlton performance but there was more wrong with the Portsmouth one.

“In the same way, we’ve won games by narrow margins and now we’re on the other side of that. If you’d have offered a lot of teams our position, they’d take it.