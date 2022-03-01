How Rotherham United fans can get their hands on the Papa John’s Trophy this week

The Millers take on Hartlepool in next week’s semi-final, knowing that Wigan or Sutton will be waiting in the Wembley final.

Millers fans can get a selfie in front of the silverware with club ambassador John Breckin and club mascot Miller Bear – and also win a Papa John’s pizza.

Rotherham fans can get their hands on the Papa John's Trophy when it visits the town on Wednesday. Photo: Getty.

They will be at the Papa John’s store on Wellgate that has been renamed ‘Papa Millers’ between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

Fans will also have the chance to join their side in the capital should their team make it to the final thanks to the title sponsor, with a ticket giveaway that fans can be entered for by simply attending the tour event and posting their photo with the trophy on Twitter with #PJTSemiFinal.

Marketing director at Papa John’s, Giles Codd, said: “The Papa John’s Trophy is a great way for EFL clubs and fans alike to experience a full day-out at Wembley, and the remaining four clubs are now exceptionally close to reaching this goal.

“We’re so excited to be marking these semi-final fixtures with a trophy tour that gives back to the fans, with a chance to see the trophy, meet their heroes, win tickets to the final and of course, enjoy lots of free pizza at the same time.