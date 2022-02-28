Rotherham United boss Paul Warne promises fresh faces for Shrewsbury Town trip

The Millers will move 12 points clear of third-placed MK Dons if they win at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and Warne will switch things around.

Warne said his side looked leggy in the 1-0 win at Plymouth on Saturday so he could make a number of changes.

One of those coming in could be skipper Richard Wood, who is rotated and carefully managed by his boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has promised changes as his side visit Shrewsbury hoping to take decisive step towards League One promotion.

“There are no new injuries,” Warne said. “There are certain games that I want to play Woody in.

“He wants to play every game - it's the same conversation we have every week - but I have got to try to get the best out of the group.

“I like to play him in two out of three matches and pick the games that suit him.

“I could probably play him in every game but if something were to happen to him it would be on me.”

Tolaji Bola and Georgie Kelly will be hoping to be involved as they made the mammoth trip to Plymouth at the weekend and were left out of the matchday squad.

Warne feels bad and says the pair will get their chance at some point.

“I took no joy in leaving out T and Georgie,” he said. “They travelled and deserved to play a part - and they will at some stage.

“I will have to make changes on Tuesday night, that's for sure.”

On January signing Kelly, Warne said: “He's getting closer.

"You can ask Georgie, I've had many conversations with him.

"I think he's doing really well and I don't want him to beat himself up or get frustrated.

"As soon as I think he will help us to win, he will get his opportunity.