Iren Wilson fires Hallam FC into the lead against Brigg Town FC. Picture: focussingonphotograhy.co.uk

In wet and freezing conditions, it was a surprise initially that the game was on but thanks to the dedicated staff and volunteers, the pitch was able to pass the inspection – and it was a good thing it did too with 1,100 fans turning up to watch Hallam take on Brigg Town.

The crowd of 1,128 was record breaking numbers for Hallam FC, it has been decades since a league game even got close to those numbers for the club.

The team certainly did not disappoint the packed out Sandygate Road, putting in an exceptional performance to come out with a win in the second against third clash which takes Hallam to the top of the league table.

Hallam FC battle it out with Brigg Town in front of a packed crowd. Picture: focussingonphotograhy.co.uk

In the first half, Hallam put on a superb performance, creating several big chances and putting on a dominating display. Hallam’s forward, Iren Wilson, was proving a consistent threat, causing havoc down the right-hand side.

And it was Wilson himself that fired Hallam into the lead in the 15th minute after latching onto a long ball forward and showing excellent pace and skill to beat his man before expertly firing the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Hallam continued to prod away at Brigg Town’s defence, creating several chances, including Chris Wood rattling the bar from a close range header after a brilliant corner delivery.

Hallam players applaud the fans after their 3-2 victory against Brigg Town.

Brigg Town were certainly never out of the game though and did create many big moments themselves, but found Hallam keeper Myles Wright in great form. He got down low to stop Josh Batty scoring from close range after a dangerous delivery from the right, and made a fantastic save with his outstretched right foot to deny Brigg Town after a good move.

At half time, Hallam went in 1-0 up and were definitely deserving of their lead.

The second half was hit with action almost immediately as Brigg Town striker, Scott Phillips, went down under a challenge in the box to win a penalty in just the 46th minute. Phillips himself sent Wright the wrong way to make the score 1-1.

Just as Brigg then began mounting pressure on Hallam, Iren Wilson delivered yet again in the 51st minute. He was played in down the right, brilliantly beat his man to the ball, and provided a sensational finish from a tight angle, firing into the bottom left corner and putting Hallam back into the lead.

For the rest of the half, Brigg Town were very dominant, putting pressure on Hallam and coming close on several occasions. Hallam dug deep though and always looked a threat on the counter, and despite Brigg dominance, made it 3-1 courtesy of substitute Craig Mitchell who bundled home from a free kick delivery.

Brigg Town were able to pull a late goal back in the 88th minute after Oglesby cut inside and curled beautifully into the bottom corner.