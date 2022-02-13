A Liam Royles double and Kieran Watson’s early strike gave the Countrymen a 3-2 win in front of 326 fans at the H. E. Barnes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result means Craig Denton’s side remain top of the Northern Counties East Football League Division One – the tenth tier of English football - and three points clear of North Ferriby, who currently occupy second spot.

Hallam FC bounced back from a rare defeat last time out to beat local rivals Dronfield Town and maintain their promotion charge.

Relegation-threatened Sheffield FC saw their clash against fellow strugglers Frickley Athletic called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The World’s First, who are five points from safety in the Northern Premier League Division One East, are back in action on Tuesday when they take on local rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels in a rearranged clash.

The original fixture in December was abandoned midway through the second half with the Steels winning 1-0 after fog reduced visibility around Bracken Moor.

Stocksbridge currently occupy tenth spot in the eighth tier and picked up three points against Lincoln United on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from striker Luke Mangham.

Mangham now has 17 goals for the season.

Elsewhere, play-off chasing Handsworth went down 1-0 at home to AFC Emley in front of 147 fans at Olivers Mount.