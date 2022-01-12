Several clubs higher up the pyramid have shown interest in 21-year-old Iren from Heeley, who has already found the back of the net 21 times this season to help the Countrymen climb to the summit of the Northern Counties East Football League Division One in English football’s tenth tier.

Among the 1,128 people who watched him score his latest goals at Sandygate on 28 December was his mum – and biggest fan – Karen, who hasn’t missed a game, home or away, whatever the weather, since he began playing football aged six.

Iren Wilson has been in prolific form for table-topping Hallam FC this season. Photo: Ant Baker/Hallam FC.

“I just want to do it all for her,” Iren says following a long day at work in his day job as a scaffolder.

"I owe it to her and my sister (Lereece) the most. My sister gives me advice and watching her from a young age, she’s a good role model.”

Lereece, 30, played for Sheffield United’s centre of excellence as a teenager and the family’s footballing talent does not stop there.

Iren’s cousin is Hull City striker and former Blade Tyler Smith, whose younger brother Kyron Gordon featured for Sheffield United against Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.

Iren previously had spells at Rossington Main and Sheffield FC.

“They help me a lot, Tyler especially,” says Iren, who was released by Sheffield Wednesday as a child for being too small.

"I had an offer a month and a half ago and went to him for advice.

"He’s a striker like me and he’s been at clubs where they have messed him about.”

On Smith’s advice, Iren rejected the chance to be a bit-part player two leagues higher in favour of staying at Hallam – for now - to help them get promoted.

"My aim is to play professionally in the next two to three years,” he adds.

"I have targets and I have said to myself by 23 or 24 I want to be at least in League One. I think I’ll achieve it.”

So, would he be sad to give up the day job?

"I will be because I have always been in construction, but football comes first. It always has.