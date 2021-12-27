Hallam FC boss Craig Denton hoping for another bumper crowd for Brigg Town clash

The Countrymen, who are second in the Northern Counties East Football League Division One, welcome the third-placed Lincolnshire outfit to Sandygate with just two points separating the promotion-chasers.

Revenge is on Denton’s mind in what he admitted is his side’s biggest game of the season so far, given Brigg have beaten Hallam twice already this term in league and cup.

Hallam FC boss Craig Denton wants to see another bumper crowd for his side's clash against Brigg Town.

They also condemned league leaders North Ferriby, who are two points clear at the top, to their first defeat of the campaign last time out.

"Brigg are going to be coming with full force wanting to collect three points,” he said.

"I don’t think anyone is going to be crowned champions tomorrow but it’s a game which is a bit of a decider around Christmas time.

"We have got a bit of revenge to try and get back.”

Attendances of more than 600 have been recorded at the world’s oldest football ground on three occasions this season and 500-plus fans are expected for tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off.

"It will give both sets of players a real boost,” former Worksop Town boss Denton added.

"If I ever want to try and sign a player and tempt him to come to Hallam, one of the things I always bang on about is attendances.

"Playing in front of six or seven-hundred is a real boost, it makes you feel good.

“If you have never been down to Sandygate before, pop down and see what it’s all about.”

Those who have come along this season have been rewarded with plenty of entertainment.

Hallam, who play in the tenth tier of English football, have scored a whopping 84 goals, with three players - Iren Wilson, Liam Royles and Christopher Wood – already into double figures.

Denton said: "We have got some really gifted, talented players who have played at a higher level. They have dropped down a couple of leagues and we know if we can get the ball to them they will score.

"It’s lovely scoring goals but as a manager I would rather win 2-0 than 7-3.