Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Leon Knight reveals story behind bus fall out with fellow Owls player and how he got the nickname Neon Light

In an interview with the Under the Cosh podcast the controversial striker told all about his career, including his one season spent at Hillsborough in the 2002/03 campaign.

And it seems his year in the Steel City was a lively one as he revealed that he spent up to three nights a week clubbing, earning him the nickname ‘Neon Light’.

Knight, who played for 15 clubs over the course of his career, scored three goals in 24 league appearances while in S6 but didn’t make a lasting friend in Hendon after the two fell out in a pre-season bus dispute.

The 36-year-old said of the former Leyton Orient boss: “At Sheffield Wednesday, Ian Hendon the right back.

“The first day we got on the team bus he told me that was his seat. This was about 2002 so I’m 19.

“You’re a big season pro coming and telling me this is your seat, get up. I looked like boo-boo the clown, everyone else had a seat!

“I wasn’t getting up and from then it was war. This was pre-season going to the airport to go to Sweden to play a few games.”

That wasn’t the first spot of bother the ex-Chelsea man encountered at Wednesday though, as he revealed he was once involved in a brawl in the city centre on a night out.

“I was out every night without fail,” he said.

“But I had the ability to go out and go training. It was like three nights a week, as a youngster you’ve just hit the scene and it’s a student night. It would be a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and maybe a Sunday if you were feeling alright.

“We were from that era of footballing where you would drink. Not alcoholically but any time you had a day off, maybe you had a game Tuesday, Wednesday you were off you were back in Thursday.

“That Wednesday would be life threatening, especially if you got three points on the Tuesday night. We might carry on from the Tuesday to the Wednesday.

“The reason I was going out all the time while I was at Sheffield Wednesday was they were playing me on the wing. The same thing they were doing at QPR as well.